Man with cane shot, killed while being harassed by teenagers, police say

A witness told Houston police that four girls and two boys were harassing a man outside a Walmart, who swung his cane to defend himself.(KTRK via CNN Newsource)
By KTRK staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HOUSTON (KTRK) – Police in Houston are investigating after they say a group of teenagers shot and killed a man behind a Walmart on Monday night.

A witness told police that four girls and two boys were harassing a man, who swung his cane at the teens to defend himself.

The group began to leave, but police say one of the boys turned around and shot the man in the chest.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

None of the suspects have been caught. Police don’t know their motive, as the man was not robbed.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

