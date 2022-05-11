Advertisement

The heat wave continues

By Hannah Messier
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - It was another hot day in Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri and more heat is in the forecast. Overnight we’ll have a mostly clear sky with lows only cooling into the low 70s. Wednesday morning we’ll wake up to a partly cloudy sky. The afternoon will be sunny with highs climbing into the low 90s. It will feel even hotter after factoring in the humidity with heat indexes in the upper 90s. Make sure to drink lots of water and keep the AC on!

Hot temperatures and high heat indexes will continues on Thursday with highs and heat indexes in the 90s. However, slightly cooler conditions are expected Friday and into the weekend. Our next chance for showers and storms is expected Thursday night & Friday with chances continuing into the weekend.

