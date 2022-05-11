Advertisement

Heatwave continues today, record highs likely this afternoon

We're in the thick of the heat wave today. Look for record highs this afternoon!
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:12 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Hazy, hot and humid weather continues across southeastern Iowa today. There is high confidence of matching or breaking record highs this afternoon as temperatures soar to the lower 90s. Combine this with high humidity and the heat index will likely hit 95+ for several hours this afternoon. Look for more of the same tomorrow, including the potential of breaking more records. By Friday, a cold front moves in which may generate some strong storms both in the morning and again later in the afternoon and evening. That’s phase one of the heat wave break-down. Phase two will be a second cold front that pushes through on Saturday night, with may also bring us some scattered storms. Plan on highs to cool into the 70s for most of next week with comfortable humidity levels as well.

