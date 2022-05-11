Advertisement

LIVE: Day two of testimony begins for man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Trooper

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The trial for a man accused of killing an Iowa State Trooper resumes Wednesday morning.

Michael Lang is charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of Sergeant Jim Smith, during a standoff in Grundy County last April. Smith was a 27-year veteran of the force.

One of the main focuses of Tuesday’s testimony was Lang’s interactions with police the day Sergeant Smith died.

A reserve police officer for the Grundy Center police department testified first. He tried to pull Lang over after seeing him commit several traffic violations.

Video evidence showed Lang eventually pulling over, getting out of his truck, and threatening the officer before attacking him. He also told the reserve officer to shoot him.

The defense pointed to the fact Lang did not try to grab the officer’s gun.

Lang then drove to his house, followed by a separate officer. Police entered his home after he refused to come out and surrender.

The court played the police body cam footage showing the moments when officers entered Lang’s home, and the moment Sgt. Jim Smith was shot.

The state said Smith was in the garage when Lang appeared in the doorway and shot him twice.

Lang’s defense agrees he fired his weapon, but only because he was responding to a perceived threat and acting in self-defense.

The trial of a man accused of killing an Iowa State Trooper is set to resume Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaime Aguilar
Ottumwa Police make arrest in connection to shooting
Russell Shirley
Fairfield man sentenced for Possession with Intent to Distribute Meth
Police say a 2-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition,...
Toddler hospitalized in critical condition after coyote attack
Walcott man arrested after multiple firefighters injured in crash in Durant, deputies say
Iowa to pay $8M settlement to Illinois man hit by snow plow

Latest News

A vehicle pursuit ended with Iowa State Patrol troopers pulling the driver out of a burning...
Iowa State Patrol troopers pull driver out of burning vehicle after pursuit ends in flames
The morels are back!
Morel mushrooms boom in Iowa
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
The heat wave continues
The heat wave continues