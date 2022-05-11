Advertisement

NASA: Total lunar eclipse happening over weekend

On Sunday, the Earth will start casting its shadow over the moon for a total lunar eclipse that...
On Sunday, the Earth will start casting its shadow over the moon for a total lunar eclipse that will last into the overnight hours.(Mohamed shehata via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - On Sunday, the Earth will cast its shadow over the moon, and we should start seeing the total lunar eclipse that evening.

According to NASA, the moon will begin entering the partial shadow of Earth at 9:32 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Sunday. But the slight darkening of the moon will not stand out until the moon starts entering the full shadow of the Earth at 10:28 p.m. ET.

It will take until 11:29 p.m. for the full shadow of Earth to cover the moon. The peak of the eclipse will be at 12:11 a.m. ET on May 16.

Officials said the moon will begin emerging from the full shadow of the Earth at 12:54 a.m. ET and finish emerging from the full shadow at 1:55 a.m. ET.

The moon will finish exiting the partial shadow at 2:51 a.m. ET, but the subtle shading from this last part of the eclipse will be difficult to notice.

The lunar eclipse will be visible anywhere the moon is visible. NASA reports lunar eclipses occur during the full moon phase. So, the moon will generally be visible starting around sunset.

A lunar eclipse occurs when Earth gets directly between the sun and moon. The sun’s rays then get blocked by Earth and cause a shadow that darkens the moon.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaime Aguilar
Ottumwa Police make arrest in connection to shooting
Russell Shirley
Fairfield man sentenced for Possession with Intent to Distribute Meth
Police say a 2-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition,...
Toddler hospitalized in critical condition after coyote attack
Walcott man arrested after multiple firefighters injured in crash in Durant, deputies say
Iowa to pay $8M settlement to Illinois man hit by snow plow

Latest News

Clarence Dixon's execution took place on Wednesday.
Clarence Dixon dies in Arizona’s 1st execution since 2014
The Firearms Policy Coalition, which brought the case, says the ruling makes them optimistic...
Court: California’s under-21 gun sales ban unconstitutional
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to reporters at the Capitol in...
Quick Senate OK ahead for House-passed $40B aid for Ukraine
FILE - In this July 8, 2021, photo, adjunct history professor and research associate Larry...
US finds 500 Native American boarding school deaths so far
FILE - Rescue personnel work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, Friday, June...
Lawyers: Nearly $1B settlement in Florida condo collapse