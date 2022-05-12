Heat relief on the way

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We are turning our backs on record-setting heat for now as a cold front moves through on Friday.

This brings a bit of a shower and storm chance before it clears the area, especially in our eastern counties. Highs, though, on Friday and Saturday will be about 10 degrees cooler in the low to mid 80s.

Another push of cooler air arrives late Saturday night into Sunday, causing a scattered storm or two and sending highs even cooler into the low to mid 70s for several days. A few more storm chances appear on the 7-day, in a pattern overall consistent with mid-May in the region.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.