Heatwave continues today as temperatures close in on records once again

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on highs into the lower 90s with the heat index hitting 95+ through the afternoon as the heat wave continues across southeast Iowa. Storms will likely flare up to our west later tonight and eventually make some progress into southeastern Iowa tomorrow morning. These are scattered at this point, but given the high heat and humidity in place, it’s feasible any of these storms could turn strong. A second cold front is still on track to move through Saturday night into early Sunday with another chance of rain. This will knock temperatures back considerably into the 70s for all of next week.

