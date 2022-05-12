Oskaloosa couple charged with multiple counts of sexual assault

OSKALOOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, Oskaloosa Police and agents with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) arrested a husband and wife on sexual assault charges.

41-year-old Dustin Flaherty was charged with Conspiracy to Commit Sexual Abuse, Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree, and two counts of Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree

40-year-old Sara Flaherty was charged with Conspiracy to Commit Sexual Abuse, Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree, and two counts, each, of Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree, and Drug Distribution to a Person Under the Age of Eighteen.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oskaloosa Police Department at (641) 672-2557.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.