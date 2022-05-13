Advertisement

Man shoots, kills woman when she tries to serve him child custody papers, police say

The Tulsa Police Department said a warrant has been issued for Charles Maurice Colbert, who...
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A man shot and killed a woman in Tulsa while she was trying to serve him child custody papers, according to police.

The Tulsa Police Department said a warrant has been issued for Charles Maurice Colbert, who also goes by Charles Tucker. He has been charged with first-degree murder but is still on the run.

According to police, officers were called to a home on Saturday afternoon in reference to a homicide.

During the investigation, detectives learned that the victim, 38-year-old Ashley Sneed, was having an argument with Colbert, who is the father of her 1-year-old child. When she attempted to serve him child custody papers, Colbert became very angry and shot and killed Sneed, police said. Colbert then fled the scene.

Anyone who sees Colbert or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

