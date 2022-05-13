Advertisement

Warm to start the weekend, cool and wet to end it

Another warm day is expected on Saturday.
By Corey Thompson
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Expect a dry start to the weekend on Saturday.

Temperatures tonight fall toward the upper 50s as somewhat drier air works in, with highs able to climb back into the mid to upper 80s by the end of the day on Saturday. A reinforcing shot of cooler air arrives behind a cold front late Saturday, which comes with much more in the way of clouds and even rain on Sunday. As a result, temperatures then will be held into the 60s.

The start of the workweek looks wonderful, however, with temperatures back into the 70s. A storm chance returns on Wednesday, which leads into a modest warm-up for the remainder of the week.

