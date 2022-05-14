A beautiful and warm Saturday, but showers return Sunday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A beautiful but warm Saturday is in the forecast for Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri! Temperatures Saturday morning are in the 50s and 60s, with a mostly sunny sky across the region. Saturday afternoon, we’ll have a mostly sunny sky and temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Rain chances will be higher on Sunday, with showers and thunderstorms possible. Storms are not expected to be strong or severe. Sunday’s highs will also be cooler, only rising into the 60s. However, the sun will return by the beginning of the week, along with in the 70s.

