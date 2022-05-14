Advertisement

Violin made in 1758 stolen from Chicago musician’s home

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT
CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago musician is hoping for the return of a violin made in 1758 that was stolen from her family’s home while they were sleeping. Minghaun Xu said the instrument was made by renowned Italian violin-maker and was lent to her by a private sponsor 20 years ago. Xu says losing the violin is like losing her own voice.

Xu is a music faculty member at Roosevelt University and performs with a University of Chicago ensemble. Xu said she didn’t believe her home was targeted for the early Wednesday burglary because of her instrument. She says the violin is insured but it is irreplaceable with a sentimental value beyond its price.

