Cedar Rapids Police have issued an Operation Quick Find: Zenej’a Renee-mae Kalmoni

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police have issued an Operation Quick Find. Cedar Rapids Police are searching for a missing teen. Zenej’a Renee-mae Kalmoni was last seen at 845 31st Avenue Southwest at 2:56 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to Cedar Rapids Police, she has quote “borderline intellectual functioning ability and has ODD ADHD and needs medications.”

Zenej’a is 16 years old, is African American, and has a scar on her nose. She’s also 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds

If you have information about Zenej’a’s whereabouts, contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319)-286-5491.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.