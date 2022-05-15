Advertisement

Man sought after allegedly assaulting sheriff’s deputy west of Moravia

David Duane Boley, 33.
David Duane Boley, 33.(Courtesy: Appanoose County Sheriff's Office)
By KYOU News Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ICONIUM, Iowa (KYOU) - Law enforcement officials in Appanoose County are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who allegedly assaulted a deputy on Saturday afternoon.

At around 12:20 p.m., the Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a suspicious person in the 17400 block of County Road J18. A sheriff’s deputy arrived and made contact with David Duane Boley, 33. The contact lead to an altercation, according to officials, where Boley allegedly assaulted the deputy and then fled the area on foot.

Boley was believed to have a firearm at the time of the incident. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 280 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair. His head may be shaved, according to officials. Boley has several tattoos, including the letters “NY” on his left shoulder, a burning cross on his left forearm, a logo for the Green Bay Packers on his left arm, and a skull on his left calf.

Officers have been searching for Boley in the rural areas near Iconium as of Saturday afternoon.

Boley has outstanding warrants for second-degree sexual abuse, child endangerment, and drug distribution to a person under the age of 18.

Anybody who sees Boley is not encouraged to approach him, but rather call 911 instead, according to the sheriff’s office.

