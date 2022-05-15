Advertisement

Okinawa marks 50 years of end to US rule amid protests

By The Associated Press
May. 15, 2022
TOKYO (AP) — Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki has urged Japan’s central government to do more to reduce the U.S. military presence in the southern island group as it marked the 50th anniversary of its return to Japanese rule. Tamaki said Sunday that Okinawa has come a long way since the devastation of World War II and nearly three decades of U.S. rule, which ended when it reverted to Japan on May 15, 1972.

But the tiny island group’s yearslong demand for the mainland to share its security burden remains unresolved. Today, a majority of the 50,000 U.S. troops based in Japan under a bilateral security pact and 70% of military facilities are still in Okinawa.

