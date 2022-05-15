Advertisement

A rainy, cool Sunday on the way

A shower or storm this evening, followed by a cool and wet Sunday.
By Corey Thompson
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Expect a break from overall comfortable conditions on Sunday, thanks to an area of showers and a few storms poised to move through.

An isolated storm is still possible on Saturday night before several hours of dry weather. Clouds increase as well as temperatures fall toward the upper 50s and low 60s. As rain begins near or after daybreak, temperatures will stay steady. While occasional periods of dry weather are possible Sunday, the threat for rain continues through the afternoon. Totals could range from 0.50″ to 1″ in general.

A couple of days of fairly nice conditions follow for the start of the workweek, with temperatures in the 70s and low 80s. Showers and storms could take place overnight Tuesday night. Highs climb into the 80s on Thursday before seeing a downturn toward the weekend.

