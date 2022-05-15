Advertisement

Search continues for man who allegedly assaulted deputy near Iconium

David Duane Boley, 33.
David Duane Boley, 33.(Courtesy: Appanoose County Sheriff's Office)
By KYOU News Staff
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ICONIUM, Iowa (KYOU) - Appanoose County law enforcement officials are still seeking the whereabouts of a man who they said assaulted a sheriff’s deputy.

David Duane Boley, 33, was apparently seen by local residents near the cemetery in Iconium at around 9:45 a.m. on Sunday. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 280 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair. His head may be shaved, according to officials. Boley has several tattoos, including the letters “NY” on his left shoulder, a burning cross on his left forearm, a logo for the Green Bay Packers on his left arm, and a skull on his left calf.

Anybody who sees Boley is not encouraged to approach him, but rather call 911 instead, according to the sheriff’s office.

At around 12:20 p.m. on Saturday, the Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a suspicious person in the 17400 block of County Road J18. A sheriff’s deputy arrived and made contact with David Duane Boley, 33. The contact lead to an altercation, according to officials, where Boley allegedly assaulted the deputy and then fled the area on foot.

Boley was believed to have a firearm at the time of the incident.

Boley has outstanding warrants for second-degree sexual abuse, child endangerment, and drug distribution to a person under the age of 18.

