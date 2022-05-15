Advertisement

Showers are possible Sunday, but skies will clear by tonight.

Showers are possible Sunday, but showers will clear by tonight
By Hannah Messier
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Today is looking cooler across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. An upper-level wave and cold front will bring cooler temperatures and some chances for morning showers, and a few morning storms for our Sunday. We’re starting the day with clouds, and temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Isolated to scattered rain showers are possible this afternoon. A few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out. Temperatures this afternoon will only rise into the 60s and low 70s. However, clouds and rain should move to our east by this evening, leaving behind a mostly clear sky, perfect for viewing tonight’s lunar eclipse!

We’ll start the work week with temperatures in the 70s.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Duane Boley, 33.
Man sought after allegedly assaulting sheriff’s deputy west of Moravia
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
Fast-food worker Shytavious Davis, 20, has been charged with identity theft after stealing...
PD: McDonald’s employee arrested after stealing customer’s card number from drive-thru
Oskaloosa couple arrested for sexual assault charges
Oskaloosa couple charged with multiple counts of sexual assault
6 Exclusive: Bus driver abandons Omaha boy at wrong school bus stop
WATCH: Nebraska boy receives help from neighbor after drop at wrong bus stop

Latest News

Some showers or storms move in late tonight.
A rainy, cool Sunday on the way
Some showers or storms move in late tonight.
First Alert Forecast
A beautiful and warm Saturday, but showers return Sunday
A beautiful and warm Saturday, but showers return Sunday
Quiet weather is expected tonight.
Warm to start the weekend, cool and wet to end it