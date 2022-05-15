Showers are possible Sunday, but skies will clear by tonight.

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Today is looking cooler across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. An upper-level wave and cold front will bring cooler temperatures and some chances for morning showers, and a few morning storms for our Sunday. We’re starting the day with clouds, and temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Isolated to scattered rain showers are possible this afternoon. A few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out. Temperatures this afternoon will only rise into the 60s and low 70s. However, clouds and rain should move to our east by this evening, leaving behind a mostly clear sky, perfect for viewing tonight’s lunar eclipse!

We’ll start the work week with temperatures in the 70s.

