Advertisement

Closing arguments to begin Monday in Michael Lang trial

Michael Lang listens to day two of testimony in his murder trial. Lang is accused of killing...
Michael Lang listens to day two of testimony in his murder trial. Lang is accused of killing Sgt. Jim Smith.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Closing arguments are set to begin Monday in the trial of a man accused of killing an Iowa State Trooper.

Michael Lang faces first degree murder charges for the shooting death of Sergeant Jim Smith in Grundy Center last year.

Sergeant Smith was a 27-year veteran of the force.

Police said Lang led officers on a chase, assaulted an officer who pulled him over, then barricaded himself inside his home.

Officers then entered when Lang refused to surrender. And that’s when investigators say Lang shot Smith, killing him.

On Thursday last week, Lang’s lawyers chose not to call a single witness to the stand. Lang also did not testify at his trial.

Prosecutors called 16 witnesses before resting their case at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Webster City.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Duane Boley, 33.
Man sought after allegedly assaulting sheriff’s deputy west of Moravia
David Duane Boley, 33.
Search continues for man who allegedly assaulted deputy near Iconium
The Chicago Police Department said the 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest near “The Bean” in...
Teen gunned down near Chicago’s ‘Bean’ tourist attraction
Fresno police said the suspect vehicle is a newer model, silver, full-size Chevy Silverado with...
Police arrest man accused of striking woman, dragging body 8 miles
The victims were identified as 68-year-old Janice Reed, 72-year-old Gwendolyn Osborne and...
3 found dead at senior apartment building after heat complaints

Latest News

Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with hi-tech fake videos
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
David Duane Boley, 33.
Search continues for man who allegedly assaulted deputy near Iconium
Okinawa marks 50 years of end to US rule amid protests
Okinawa marks 50 years of end to US rule amid protests