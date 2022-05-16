Advertisement

Quiet Monday, but severe storms possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning

By Hannah Messier
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A quiet night is expected across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the low to mid 50s and a clear sky. Tuesday morning we’ll wake up to plentiful sunshine across the region. Clouds will begin to move into the region late in the morning and into the early afternoon with isolated showers possible. Tuesday’s highs will climb into the low 80s.

Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning showers and storms are possible and some may become severe. Main hazards with storms include damaging wind and large hail. Tornadoes are also possible in our western counties. Lows Wednesday morning will be in the low 60s.

While high temperatures through Thursday will stay in the 70s and 80s, cooler highs in the 50s and 60s are expected Friday and into the weekend.

