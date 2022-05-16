Quiet, pleasant weather ahead

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Expect some really decent weather for a few days before some precipitation chances arrive.

Highs for the start of the workweek will be near or just above normal for this time of year. Lots of sunshine will be there on Monday, but clouds build as Tuesday goes on. These clouds eventually start to produce scattered showers and storms by late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Temperatures actually take a small jump on Thursday before a cold front arrives on Friday. This is accompanied by a storm chance, and a much cooler air mass for the weekend.

