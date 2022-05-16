Sunny and wonderful today

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A really excellent spring day is in store with plenty of sunshine, highs well into the 70s and a northwest breeze. There are two systems we are watching this week for the potential of some rainfall. The first one arrives tomorrow afternoon into tomorrow night, with most of the rain occurring at night. This system could feasibly bring some decent rain to some areas, which is becoming needed given that we are into the growing season at this time. There may be some lingering showers on Wednesday morning as that system departs. Highs on Thursday should push into the 80s with a chance of storms Thursday night into early Friday morning. Just like the previous system, much of it will occur at night. Look for cooler weather this weekend with patchy frost possible early Sunday morning!

