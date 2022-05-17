Advertisement

Another nice May day, look for a few showers and storms tonight

Warm May weather continues today. There's a chance of rain in the area tonight.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’re still expecting the next system to roll in today, however, it really lacks substantial moisture at this point and will likely just increase the clouds through the day. Tonight, the main low pressure system comes by, but even with a somewhat better push of moisture, rain amounts look pretty low overall and any strong to severe weather looks to stay southwest of us. A few lingering showers may occur yet tomorrow morning, otherwise the remainder of Wednesday should stay dry and comfortable with highs into the 70s. Look for breezy and warmer conditions to move in on Thursday as highs surge back to the 80s. A cold front Thursday night may generate some thunderstorms going into early Friday morning, then cool us down into the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victims were identified as 68-year-old Janice Reed, 72-year-old Gwendolyn Osborne and...
3 found dead at senior apartment building after heat complaints
David Duane Boley, 33.
Man sought after allegedly assaulting sheriff’s deputy west of Moravia
David Duane Boley, 33.
Search continues for man who allegedly assaulted deputy near Iconium
Day 2 of testimony is underway in the trial for the man accused of shooting and killing an Iowa...
Lang guilty of murdering Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith
Quiet Monday, but severe storms possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning
Quiet Monday, but severe storms possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning

Latest News

Quiet Monday, but severe storms possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning
Quiet Monday, but severe storms possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning
kyou wx
Sunny and wonderful today
Nice weather expected on Monday.
Quiet, pleasant weather ahead
Nice weather expected on Monday.
First Alert Forecast