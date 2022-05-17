Clermont man suspected of child sex abuse turns himself in

CLERMONT, Iowa (KCRG) - The nationwide manhunt for a Clermont man charged with child sex abuse is over after authorities say he turned himself in.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said Matthew Eric Nordrum, 45, of Clermont, turned himself in at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

It comes after the sheriff’s office put out a request for help from the public in locating Nordrum on Moday.

Nordrum allegedly sexually assaulted a child under the age of 5 while the child was at his home in Clermont.

Authorities say the investigation has led to multiple other allegations that are also being looked into.

The Sheriff’s Office said he’s being held on a $25,000 bond.

