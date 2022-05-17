Advertisement

Clermont man suspected of child sex abuse turns himself in

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said Matthew Eric Nordrum, 45, of Clermont, turned himself...
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said Matthew Eric Nordrum, 45, of Clermont, turned himself in at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.(Fayette County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLERMONT, Iowa (KCRG) - The nationwide manhunt for a Clermont man charged with child sex abuse is over after authorities say he turned himself in.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said Matthew Eric Nordrum, 45, of Clermont, turned himself in at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

It comes after the sheriff’s office put out a request for help from the public in locating Nordrum on Moday.

Nordrum allegedly sexually assaulted a child under the age of 5 while the child was at his home in Clermont.

Authorities say the investigation has led to multiple other allegations that are also being looked into.

The Sheriff’s Office said he’s being held on a $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victims were identified as 68-year-old Janice Reed, 72-year-old Gwendolyn Osborne and...
3 found dead at senior apartment building after heat complaints
David Duane Boley, 33.
Man sought after allegedly assaulting sheriff’s deputy west of Moravia
Quiet Monday, but severe storms possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning
Quiet Monday, but severe storms possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning
David Duane Boley, 33.
Search continues for man who allegedly assaulted deputy near Iconium
Day 2 of testimony is underway in the trial for the man accused of shooting and killing an Iowa...
Lang guilty of murdering Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith

Latest News

Governor Kim Reynolds on Tuesday signed a bill requiring all gas stations in Iowa to sell E-15...
Gov. Reynolds signs E-15 gas requirement bill
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
Jackson County breaks ground on new jail
Jackson County breaks ground on new jail after two previously failed votes
Quiet Monday, but severe storms possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning
Quiet Monday night, but severe storms possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning