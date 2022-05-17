Advertisement

Conspiracy theorists flock to bird flu, spreading falsehoods

Bird flu is highly contagious among bird populations, but not human.
Bird flu is highly contagious among bird populations, but not human.(Tobin Jones / AMISOM Photo)
By The Associated Press
May. 17, 2022
(AP) - An outbreak of avian flu is forcing farmers to cull their flocks and leading to concerns about even higher food prices.

While it doesn’t pose a significant threat to humans, the outbreak is prompting a new wave of some of the same conspiracy theories that emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Experts who study misinformation say claims that the avian flu is a bioweapon or an elaborate hoax reflect a deepening distrust of the media and scientific experts.

For poultry farmers and animal health officials in affected states, however, the flu poses a threat that’s all too real for both their animals and their local economies.

