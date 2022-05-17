Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds signs E-15 gas requirement bill

Governor Kim Reynolds on Tuesday signed a bill requiring all gas stations in Iowa to sell E-15...
Governor Kim Reynolds on Tuesday signed a bill requiring all gas stations in Iowa to sell E-15 within the next four years.(KCCI)
By KCCI
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Governor Kim Reynolds on Tuesday signed a bill requiring all gas stations in Iowa to sell E-15 within the next four years.

It comes after President Biden announced he’d temporarily allow the sale of higher-ethanol fuels all year, after requests from lawmakers.

KCCI reports all gas stations in the state with compatible equipment will have to make E-15 gas available. While the higher ethanol blend is usually cheaper than regular gas, critics say the requirement will hurt retailers who don’t already offer the blen by forcing them to add pumps and tanks for it.

Advocates say the move will help make the state more energy independent and help keep prices at the pump lower for consumers.

Some exemptions will be available for small-volume retailers.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victims were identified as 68-year-old Janice Reed, 72-year-old Gwendolyn Osborne and...
3 found dead at senior apartment building after heat complaints
David Duane Boley, 33.
Man sought after allegedly assaulting sheriff’s deputy west of Moravia
David Duane Boley, 33.
Search continues for man who allegedly assaulted deputy near Iconium
Day 2 of testimony is underway in the trial for the man accused of shooting and killing an Iowa...
Lang guilty of murdering Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith
Quiet Monday, but severe storms possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning
Quiet Monday, but severe storms possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning

Latest News

kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
Jackson County breaks ground on new jail
Jackson County breaks ground on new jail after two previously failed votes
Quiet Monday, but severe storms possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning
Quiet Monday night, but severe storms possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning
Day 2 of testimony is underway in the trial for the man accused of shooting and killing an Iowa...
Lang guilty of murdering Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith