Strong to severe storms are possible this evening and overnight

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Showers and storms are possible across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. Some storms may be strong to severe. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of our area including Davis County until 10 p.m. Main hazards with tonight’s storms include large hail, and damaging winds. Tornadoes can’t be ruled out, mainly in Northern Missouri and to the west of our Iowa Counties. The heaviest rainfall for our region will be in Northern Missouri and our far Southern Iowa counties with an inch to just under an inch and a half possible. Elsewhere, around half an inch is in the forecast. Overnight lows will cool into the low 60s. Showers and potentially severe storms are still possible late overnight. So make sure to keep your weather radio on.

Isolated showers and clouds are possible Wednesday morning with a cloudy sky. However, the clouds should move out by the mid-afternoon leaving behind sunshine. Wednesday afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s and low 80s.

Cooler temperatures are in the long term forecast with highs in the 70s on Friday and cooling into the 50s and 60s this weekend.

