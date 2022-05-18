Iowa parents react to FDA’s approval of COVID-19 booster shot

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Children ages 5 to 11 are one step closer to getting a COVID-19 booster shot, but not all parents in Iowa are behind the idea.

On Tuesday the Food and Drug Administration authorized it and now the CDC must formally recommend it.

Dr. Ravi Vermuri, an infectious disease specialist from MercyOne Des Moines, said the vaccine behaves similarly in children as it does in adults.

After a few months, its strength starts to decrease, and he said that’s why children should get boosted.

While some people agree, others believe the pandemic is almost over, so there isn’t much point.

Amy Murphy, an Iowa parent, said she still doesn’t want her children vaccinated.

“I know people who have passed away from it, so I know that it is a real thing, but I just don’t find that it’s necessary,” Murphy said.

However, other Iowa parents, like Heidi Edwards, fear the pandemic may be moving the wrong direction. Edwards says she wishes the age limit would be lower so her grandkids could get vaccinated.

“All of my grandkids are too young to get the shot. I would love for them to be able to get the shot as soon as they are old enough,” Edwards said.

Dr. Vermuri said the pandemic is not over and recommended people keep taking cautions when necessary.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.