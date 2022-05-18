Advertisement

Man charged with shooting Linn County sheriff’s deputy wants trial delayed

This photo released by the Linn County (Iowa) Sheriff's Office shows Stanley Donahue of...
This photo released by the Linn County (Iowa) Sheriff's Office shows Stanley Donahue of Chicago. Authorities in Iowa released the photo Monday, June 21, 2021, as they searched for him in connection with a shooting the day before that wounded a sheriff's deputy. Linn County, Iowa Sheriff Brian Gardner called on Donahue to surrender to law enforcement authorities after the shooting at a gas station in Coggon, Iowa, which left the deputy in stable condition with serious injuries.(Linn County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The man charged with shooting a Linn County sheriff’s deputy while robbing a Casey’s gas station wants the trial pushed back.

Stanley Donahue is charged with attempted murder and robbery.

His trial was set for July, but he’s now waived his right to a speedy trial.

Police said Donahue shot Deputy William Halverson, robbed the Coggon gas station, and then ran from police in June last year.

The defense also motioned to suppress some evidence. They claim the Casey’s cashier who was there during the robbery may have misidentified Donahue during a police lineup.

The state has not responded.

In December 2021, a judge denied a change of venue request.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Louisiana couple welcomed their third set of twins, Eva and Camryn, on May 10.
It’s twins, again! Couple welcomes 3rd set of twins in 2 years
A child was killed after running next to his mother's car in a Las Vegas neighborhood.
Police: Child run over, killed after running alongside mother’s car
Nashville police confirmed the arrest of Ashley Shannon Wright, 37, who was wanted for two...
Police: Man wanted for child porn-related charges tackled and arrested
Quiet Monday, but severe storms possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning
Quiet Monday, but severe storms possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said Matthew Eric Nordrum, 45, of Clermont, turned himself...
Clermont man suspected of child sex abuse turns himself in

Latest News

kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
Strong to severe storms are possible this evening and overnight
Strong to severe storms are possible this evening and overnight
David Duane Boley, 33.
Manhunt ends with assault and burglary suspect arrested
Bird flu is highly contagious among bird populations, but not human.
Conspiracy theorists flock to bird flu, spreading falsehoods