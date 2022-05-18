Advertisement

New McFlurry coming to McDonald’s just in time for summer

The Chocolatey Pretzel McFlurry comes to McDonald's May 25.
The Chocolatey Pretzel McFlurry comes to McDonald's May 25.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - McDonald’s is adding a new McFlurry to its menu just in time for summer.

The Chocolatey Pretzel McFlurry is vanilla soft-serve ice cream with chocolate-covered pretzel bits topped with a caramel swirl.

It goes on sale May 25.

The company calls it the “perfect combination of salty and sweet.”

This is the second sweet treat added to the menu recently. The Glazed Pull Apart Donut went on sale earlier this month.

McDonald’s said it hopes the tasty treats keep customers coming back or bring in new customers as prices continue to increase because of inflation.

In the first quarter, the company’s prices were 8% higher than they were a year earlier.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Louisiana couple welcomed their third set of twins, Eva and Camryn, on May 10.
It’s twins, again! Couple welcomes 3rd set of twins in 2 years
A child was killed after running next to his mother's car in a Las Vegas neighborhood.
Police: Child run over, killed after running alongside mother’s car
Nashville police confirmed the arrest of Ashley Shannon Wright, 37, who was wanted for two...
Police: Man wanted for child porn-related charges tackled and arrested
David Duane Boley, 33.
Manhunt ends with assault and burglary suspect arrested
Quiet Monday, but severe storms possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning
Quiet Monday, but severe storms possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning

Latest News

This photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3,...
Ex-cop pleads guilty to manslaughter in George Floyd’s death
The Social Security Administration just released its annual list of most popular baby names,...
Here are the top baby names of 2021
Amber Heard's legal team is expected to play taped depositions for the jury Wednesday.
GRAPHIC: Amber Heard’s friend says she saw bruises inflicted by Depp
As COVID-19 cases are trending up, the FDA authorized a new first-of-its-kind over-the-counter...
FDA authorizes new over-the-counter COVID-19 test