Some early rain, then clearing later today

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Scattered showers remain possible this morning across portions of southeastern Iowa, but this is far from an all-day deal. Gradual clearing is likely this afternoon and temperatures should be really nice as all areas reach the 70s for highs later today. Tomorrow is still the warmest of the week with widespread highs into the 80s. Tomorrow night into early Friday morning, the next front arrives from the northwest, which may bring us a chance of showers and storms. Depending on humidity levels, a few strong storms may occur during that time period and it’ll be a trend that we’ll monitor as that system gets closer to us. From Friday through the weekend, expect cooler weather in eastern Iowa with the coolest day of the bunch coming on Saturday. Some spots may not break 60 for a high that day!

