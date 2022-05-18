Advertisement

Temperatures soar Thursday, crater by weekend

A jump to warmer temperatures is on the way for Thursday.
By Corey Thompson
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Brace yourselves for some pretty big swings in temperatures over the next several days as a fairly wacky spring continues.

After a start in the upper 50s and low 60s, highs surge well into the 80s and low 90s by the afternoon, powered by sunshine and strong southerly winds. A cold front approaches on Friday, though we may find ourselves between the two areas of better potential for thunderstorms. With more clouds, temperatures struggle on Friday in the 60s and 70s for highs.

That will feel balmy compared to the 50s and 60s expected this weekend, with showers possible on Saturday. A slow warming trend leads into the following week.

