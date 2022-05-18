Advertisement

Woman brings home baby fox, mistaking it for kitten

A woman in California mistook this baby fox for a kitten, police said.
A woman in California mistook this baby fox for a kitten, police said.(Rocklin Police Department)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKLIN, Calif. (CNN) - A woman in California recently took in a baby fox that she thought was a needy kitten.

Police say they got a call from a concerned family member. Animal control responded to the call and confirmed it was a baby fox, also known as a kit.

They took it to Gold Country Wildlife Rescue where it can be properly cared for.

Rocklin police posted a photo of the kit on their Facebook page and gave instructions on what to do if you come across orphaned or injured wildlife.

They said to check for wildlife rehabilitation resources on your local humane society’s website. You should also keep the animal in a dark, quiet, mildly warm place away from other animals and children before getting it to a rehab center.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Louisiana couple welcomed their third set of twins, Eva and Camryn, on May 10.
It’s twins, again! Couple welcomes 3rd set of twins in 2 years
A child was killed after running next to his mother's car in a Las Vegas neighborhood.
Police: Child run over, killed after running alongside mother’s car
Nashville police confirmed the arrest of Ashley Shannon Wright, 37, who was wanted for two...
Police: Man wanted for child porn-related charges tackled and arrested
Quiet Monday, but severe storms possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning
Quiet Monday, but severe storms possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said Matthew Eric Nordrum, 45, of Clermont, turned himself...
Clermont man suspected of child sex abuse turns himself in

Latest News

Shelves typically stocked with baby formula sit mostly empty at a store in San Antonio,...
Moms seeking formula tire of those who say, just breastfeed
Ukrainian servicemen sit in a bus after they were evacuated from the besieged Mariupol's...
Interrogation, uncertainty for soldiers abandoning Mariupol
As COVID-19 cases are trending up, the FDA authorized a new first-of-its-kind over-the-counter...
LIVE: White House COVID Response Team holds briefing; FDA authorizes new over-the-counter test
This photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3,...
Ex-cop pleads guilty to manslaughter in George Floyd’s death
Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson talks during the parliamentary debate on the Swedish...
NATO talks with Finland, Sweden falter but will continue