11-foot alligator found in family pool

A Florida family woke up to find an 11-foot alligator in their pool.(CNN Newsource)
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (CNN) - A Florida family woke up to find a surprise visitor, a nearly 11-foot alligator.

They found the gator swimming in their pool recently in Punta Gorda, Florida.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says the alligator weighed 550 pounds.

Deputies managed to get it out of the pool.

The family says the alligator tore through a screen to get to the water for a swim.

