Breezy and warmer today, a few storms possible tonight

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Look for a breezy and warmer day as highs surge well into the 80s this afternoon. It’ll be breezy too and winds may gust over 30mph at times. Tonight, a cold front arrives after midnight, which may generate a handful of showers or possibly a few storms. Most of this activity may very well develop and affect areas just to our north. Plan on a cooler one tomorrow and especially Saturday as highs fall to the 50s at that point. Next week, we’ll have highs into the 60s to start us off with a few chances of rain. Have a good day!

