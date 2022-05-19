Advertisement

Breezy and warmer today, a few storms possible tonight

It'll be a breezy and warmer day with highs into the 80s this afternoon. Look for a chance of storms tonight.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Look for a breezy and warmer day as highs surge well into the 80s this afternoon. It’ll be breezy too and winds may gust over 30mph at times. Tonight, a cold front arrives after midnight, which may generate a handful of showers or possibly a few storms. Most of this activity may very well develop and affect areas just to our north. Plan on a cooler one tomorrow and especially Saturday as highs fall to the 50s at that point. Next week, we’ll have highs into the 60s to start us off with a few chances of rain. Have a good day!

