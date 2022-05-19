Advertisement

Court documents detail shooting death of Ankeny 4-year-old

Court documents explain what led up to a four year old girl shooting herself in the face with a handgun in Ankeny.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ANKENY, Iowa (KCRG) - Court documents explain what led up to a four-year-old girl shooting herself in the face with a handgun in Ankeny on Monday.

Police and Fire responded to the home just before 11:30 a.m.

Documents say she and her brother were in high chairs, when two men started pounding on the front door. Their father grabbed a gun, set it on the couch, and then answered the door.

That’s when the kids got out of the seats, and their father went upstairs to get his son.

Documents show Savannah Holmes shot herself.

At this point, there are no criminal charges in this case.

