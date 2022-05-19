Advertisement

Ottumwa school district names new director of curriculum and instruction

Maria Lantz has been named the new Director of Curriculum and Instruction for the Ottumwa...
Maria Lantz has been named the new Director of Curriculum and Instruction for the Ottumwa Community School District, pending approval by the school board.(Ottumwa Community School District)
By KYOU Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The Ottumwa Community School District has named its new director of curriculum and instruction.

The district said Maria Lantz will begin serving in the role starting on July 1, pending approval by the school board.

“Lantz currently serves Des Moines Public Schools as an associate principal for instruction at Stowe Elementary,” the district said in a press release. “Lantz has served the Des Moines community as a building administrator for the last seven years including an instructional leader at Harding Middle School. She brings a wealth of knowledge in curriculum and instruction, teacher coaching practices and social-emotional learning to Ottumwa.”

In the press release, Lantz expressed her excitement to join the Ottumwa team.

“I truly believe that curriculum and instruction work is the pathway to equitable outcomes that every single child deserves,” Lantz said. “I look forward to bringing my family and moving into the community and getting started in July. Let’s go Bulldogs!”

