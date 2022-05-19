Advertisement

Some showers and storms possible in transition to cooler weather

A storm or two are possible later tonight.
By Corey Thompson
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The warmer temperatures of Thursday will be a distant memory for a while, as a shift toward cooler weather commences soon.

This is because a cold front is on the way; it brings temperatures back below normal for several days in a row. It also carries a risk for a few showers or storms later tonight as lows stay mild before the front passes in the upper 60s. Temperatures are likely to stay fairly steady during the day on Friday.

Saturday will be notably cooler with highs in the upper 50s for many underneath extensive clouds and showers. Highs stay in the 60s through the middle of the following week, with another rain chance by Tuesday into Wednesday.

