Advertisement

Broadway extends its mask mandate through June

Broadway extends its mask mandate through June.
Broadway extends its mask mandate through June.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Broadway has extended its mask mandate once again through at least the end of June.

The Broadway League, which includes the owners and operators of all 41 theatres, made the announcement Friday.

The league said audience masking protocols for July and beyond will be announced next month.

New York City is not reinstating a mask mandate despite the announcement the city is now in “high” alert status for COVID-19.

Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday that his administration is working with health experts at being strategic in fighting the virus.

About a third of the U.S. population lives in areas that are considered at higher risk, officials said. (CNN, NORTHWESTERN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL, CDC, WHITE HOUSE)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maria Lantz has been named the new Director of Curriculum and Instruction for the Ottumwa...
Ottumwa school district names new director of curriculum and instruction
Rick Stewart.
Libertarian candidate for Iowa governor pauses campaign after arrest
Court documents explain what led up to a four year old girl shooting herself in the face with a...
Court documents detail shooting death of Ankeny 4-year-old
People pray outside the scene of Saturday's shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
911 dispatcher who took Buffalo shooting call put on leave
Overnight motorcycle accident in Davenport turns fatal
Overnight motorcycle accident in Davenport turns fatal

Latest News

FILE - A pedestrian walks past the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York.
Wall Street nears bear market at the end of a bruising week
The three children in an Amber Alert in Oklahoma were accounted for and safe, said a Highway...
Amber Alert canceled, 3 Oklahoma children found safe, officials say
Three people were shot and a fourth person was injured when gunfire broke out at a high...
Suspected gang violence led to graduation shooting that wounded 3 in Louisiana, police say
Chicago police work at the scene of a shooting near East Chicago Avenue and North State Street...
Police: Chicago shooting leaves 2 people dead, 7 wounded
Jordan Cody Scheffler, 20, is charged with second-degree murder and felony child neglect.
20-year-old father charged in death of 2-month-old baby, police say