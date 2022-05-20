Cool, cloudy, showery start to the weekend

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Very cool conditions, which would feel more at home in late March than late May, will be with us to kick off the weekend.

Extensive cloud cover and scattered showers through the day place our highs only in the 50s on Saturday, with some risk of setting a record for the coldest high for the date. Things rebound a bit toward Sunday, with more sunshine and highs in the upper 60s.

Thanks to repeated rain chances and more cloud cover through the early part of the following week, highs again get stuck in the 50s and low 60s through about Thursday. At the end of the workweek, we start to see the signs of a modest warmup toward seasonal normals.

