Fisherman catches catfish that sets new South Dakota record

Ethan Evink holding the South Dakota state record, 67 pound catfish
Ethan Evink holding the South Dakota state record, 67 pound catfish(South Dakota Game Fish & Parks)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
UNION COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A fisherman recently made the catch of a lifetime in southeast South Dakota.

Ethan Evink of Hospers, Iowa caught a massive flathead catfish in the Missouri River in Union County, according to Game, Fish and Parks officials. The fish came in at 51.5 inches along with a girth of 32.5 inches - and weighed a whopping 67 pounds, 8 ounces.

GFP says the fish sets a new South Dakota state record for flathead catfish.

Ethan caught the fish early in the morning using cutbait.

