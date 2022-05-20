A little rain this morning, falling temps into the weekend

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Areas of showers and storms still look likely this morning, though the risk of severe weather remains quite low. Look for a substantially cooler day as highs fall to the 60s along with a gusty northwest wind. Much of the rainfall potential today is tied to this cold front and as the front moves southeast, it’ll take the rain with it this afternoon. Chilly air still looks likely this weekend with highs only into the 50s tomorrow. Scattered showers are still possible, though rainfall amounts look pretty light overall. By Sunday, sunshine returns with highs into the 60s. Next week continues to trend a little cooler and more unsettled with numerous chances of rain, especially Tuesday into Wednesday. Have a great weekend!

