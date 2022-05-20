Advertisement

Two teens accused of sex abuse, false imprisonment in Waverly

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - Waverly police say two teenagers are facing sexual abuse and false imprisonment charges after allegedly holding a teen against her will.

In a press release, police said Chad Chapline, 17, of  Ogden, and a 15-year-old boy repeatedly sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl while threatening her with a knife.

The alleged assaults reportedly spanned from Saturday to Sunday in a tree house in a wooded area in southwest Waverly after absconding from LSI-Bremwood Campus.

In a criminal complaint, officials said Chapline repeatedly threatened the victim with the knife, saying he didn’t want to use it, but would if he needed to.

Chapline is being held at the Allamakee County Jail pending his court appearances.

The 15-year-old boy is being held at the Eldora Juvenile Detention Facility. A waiver hearing will determine whether he will face charges as an adult or remain in the juvenile court system.

