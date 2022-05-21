Advertisement

Adoptions another facet of life halted by war in Ukraine

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEEDS, Maine (AP) — The ripple effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have been devastating for families of all kinds, including those who have seen their prospective adoptions put on hold. Ukraine has stopped all international adoptions as the country copes with the turmoil unleashed on its courts by the war. Children, including orphans, have also fled or been displaced.

The National Council For Adoption says there are more than 300 children previously hosted by American families that were seeking to adopt them at the time the war started. U.S. families meanwhile are trying to keep the bonds with the children in Europe strong.

