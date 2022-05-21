Russia’s claim of Mariupol’s capture fuels concern for POWs

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s claimed seizure of a Mariupol steel plant that became a symbol of Ukrainian tenacity gives Russian President Vladimir Putin a badly wanted victory in the war he began. The Russian Defense Ministry said its forces had removed the last Ukrainian fighters from the plant’s underground tunnels, capping a nearly three-month siege that left more than 20,000 Mariupol residents feared dead.

Concern mounted Saturday for the Ukrainian soldiers who now are prisoners in Russian hands. A separatist leader in eastern Ukraine said they were sure to face a tribunal for their wartime actions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked U.S. President Biden for signing off on a new, $40 billion aid package.

