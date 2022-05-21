Advertisement

Saturday is looking chilly and gray, but sunshine returns Sunday

By Hannah Messier
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A gloomy Saturday is in the forecast with clouds, chilly temperatures, and isolated to scattered showers across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. This morning we’re waking up to temperatures in the 40s and 50s and clouds. Clouds will stick around for the entire day, with temperatures only climbing into the 50s and 60s. People will likely need sweaters and jackets this afternoon. Isolated to scattered showers are also expected on and off throughout the day. However, not everyone will see rain, and only light popcorn showers are expected. Clouds will gradually clear from the area late this evening and in the early overnight hours. Overnight lows will cool into the 30s and 40s.

Sunday, we’ll wake up to sunshine and chilly temperatures. Thanks to the sunshine, Sunday will be warmer than Saturday, in the 60s.

Chilly temperatures are expected to continue into the workweek, with highs in the 60s. However, a warm-up is possible on Friday. There are also several chances for showers this week, but no severe weather is expected for now.

