Sunny skies again on Sunday with somewhat cool temperatures

More sunshine on Sunday means more pleasant conditions.
By Corey Thompson
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Skies will be turning clearer overnight, which precedes what should be a pretty nice Sunday across the area.

Temperatures stay chilly tonight under those clearer skies, but they bounce back steadily on Sunday thanks to full sunshine. Expect highs into the 60s with a bit of a breeze.

More clouds will be found on Monday through the day, though temperatures will likely be similar. A pretty good chance of rain follows on Tuesday into Tuesday night, with a decent amount of rainfall expected. That storm system could still hang around into Wednesday with additional shower chances.

A warming trend will be seen toward the following weekend as come to the end of May.

