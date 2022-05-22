Expect more clouds by Monday, more rain by Tuesday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Some change is noted in our weather over the next 24 to 36 hours, but it will start of subtly.

Clouds slowly increase through the day on Monday, but it won’t make a huge difference in terms of how Monday will feel. High temperatures generally reach the same level as they did on Sunday, though a lack of direct sunlight at times may make it feel a bit chillier.

Tuesday brings an increase in moisture, sending rain our way. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, too, though most of it should be plain rain. This continues into Tuesday night and even part of Wednesday, providing a shot at some more substantial totals. Half an inch seems like a fairly safe bet, with a lot of us receiving an inch or more.

Behind this storm system, we’ll quickly flip the switch to summerlike conditions by the end of the week, as warmer temperatures and a more humid feel moves in by the weekend.

