‘I wish I had a magic wand’: In Buffalo, wounds are deep

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Long before an 18-year-old avowed white supremacist inflicted terror at a Buffalo supermarket, the city’s Black neighborhoods had been dealing with wounds that are generations old. Residents, business owners and faith leaders say the attack has scraped off the scab hiding Black trauma and neglect that sit just below the surface in what’s called the City of Good Neighbors.

They say the path to healing will require not just an immediate flood of charity, but also systemic solutions, economic investments and mental health counseling that are long lasting.

