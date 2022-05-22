A mostly sunny and cool Sunday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’re waking up to sunshine across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the 40s. It will be a nice afternoon with sun and a few clouds across the region now that the cold front has made its way to the Eastern United States. However, it will still be a chilly day thanks to colder air moving in from the northwest. Highs today will only rise into the 60s. Overnight will still be chilly, with lows cooling into the 40s.

We’ll start the workweek similarly to how we’re ending the weekend, with temperatures only rising into the 60s. However, clouds are forecasted to move in by Monday. The pattern will change on Tuesday as a low pressure moves into the Midwest bringing showers back into the region.

