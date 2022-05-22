Advertisement

A mostly sunny and cool Sunday

A mostly sunny and cool Sunday
By Hannah Messier
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’re waking up to sunshine across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the 40s. It will be a nice afternoon with sun and a few clouds across the region now that the cold front has made its way to the Eastern United States. However, it will still be a chilly day thanks to colder air moving in from the northwest. Highs today will only rise into the 60s. Overnight will still be chilly, with lows cooling into the 40s.

We’ll start the workweek similarly to how we’re ending the weekend, with temperatures only rising into the 60s. However, clouds are forecasted to move in by Monday. The pattern will change on Tuesday as a low pressure moves into the Midwest bringing showers back into the region.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weather Service team confirms EF-2 tornado hit SE Illinois
Weather Service team confirms EF-2 tornado hit SE Illinois
Capt. Billy Crosby Jr., an officer in the Louisiana National Guard, faced 30 days of...
Louisiana National Guard officer retires after planting face between subordinate’s breasts
11 people suspected of organized crime in Colorado.
11 people suspected of stealing more than 100 vehicles in Colorado to fuel their meth, heroin and fentanyl habits
A school resource officer in Chicago showed off his dance moves at prom to connect with students.
Officer joins students on dance floor at high school prom: ‘We were rocking’
Local artist Frank Hoffmaster has painted a new mural of Breasia Terrell and Italia Kelly on...
Artist paints surprise mural of Breasia Terrell and Italia Kelly, family reacts

Latest News

Chilly temperatures overnight.
Sunny skies again on Sunday with somewhat cool temperatures
Chilly temperatures overnight.
First Alert Forecast
Saturday is looking chilly and gray, but sunshine returns Sunday
Saturday is looking chilly and gray, but sunshine returns Sunday
Expect a few showers late.
Cool, cloudy, showery start to the weekend